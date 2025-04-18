WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.58. 45,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 54,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.