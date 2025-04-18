WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.58. 45,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 54,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Get WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund alerts:

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 92,953 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.