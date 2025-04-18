abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.36 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 43.40 ($0.58). Approximately 714,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 457,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.30 ($0.59).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.46. The company has a market capitalization of £120.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.31.

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX 3.62 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 239.66%.

Investing across asset classes aiming to deliver reliable income and growth

