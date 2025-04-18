NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Short Interest Up 95.0% in March

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
NRXPW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
