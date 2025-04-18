Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
