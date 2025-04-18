East Star Resources (LON:EST) Trading Up 15.3% – Still a Buy?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). 367,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,875,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

East Star Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.14.

East Star Resources Company Profile

