Capital International Sarl Has $62.47 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,608 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Shopify were worth $62,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 22,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Shopify by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,420,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,911,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after buying an additional 2,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

Shopify Stock Down 0.4 %

SHOP opened at $83.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.