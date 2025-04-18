Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital International Sarl owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $57,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total value of $3,925,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,648.30. This trade represents a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $271.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average is $225.35. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $127.10 and a 52-week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

