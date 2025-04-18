Capital International Investors Has $1.12 Billion Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,235 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.23% of Equinix worth $1,116,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,712,000 after buying an additional 92,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total value of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $790.15 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $850.84 and a 200-day moving average of $898.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.