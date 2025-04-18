Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.6% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,371,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 596,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,522,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 93,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 206,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

