WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of QSML stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QSML – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 70.79% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Growth Fund (QSML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QSML was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

