Capital Counsel LLC NY Acquires 545,457 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 489.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,457 shares during the period. Donaldson makes up about 1.9% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.55% of Donaldson worth $44,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

