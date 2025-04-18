Capital International Ltd. CA Has $13.86 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.06% of Ryanair worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,744,000 after buying an additional 2,240,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 142.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ryanair by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,816,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $45.68 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

