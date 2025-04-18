Cadence Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $341.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

