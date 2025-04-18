Cadence Bank Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Cadence Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.