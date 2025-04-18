Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.14%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.