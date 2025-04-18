Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan
In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of KMI opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.14%.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinder Morgan
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.