Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 863 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $604,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.93. The company has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $131.30.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

