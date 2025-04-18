Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

