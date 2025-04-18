Alexis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

