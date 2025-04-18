Adams Wealth Management Has $223,000 Stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

