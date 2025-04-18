Alexis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

