Allred Capital Management LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,725.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after buying an additional 350,908 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, KilterHowling LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 122,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $183.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

