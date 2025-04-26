Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Insider Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $15,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,748.80. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Hickey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $56,150.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 373,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 274,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWMN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.