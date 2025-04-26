SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 679.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -735.71%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,988 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 634,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

