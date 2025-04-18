Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.