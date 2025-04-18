11,299 Shares in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT opened at $211.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.57. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $366.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. The trade was a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Stories

