F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $285.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of FFIV opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.73. F5 has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

