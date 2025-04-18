DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

DoorDash Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

DASH stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.26 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.17.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

