Truist Financial Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $38.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

WGO opened at $29.69 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $832.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -544.00%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 474,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

