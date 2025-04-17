Critical Comparison: Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) versus KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) and Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLA and Odysight.Ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA $10.85 billion 7.87 $2.76 billion $23.78 27.01 Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.13 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.22

KLA has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.Ai. Odysight.Ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA 29.58% 108.60% 24.20% Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of KLA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of KLA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

KLA has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for KLA and Odysight.Ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA 0 6 12 0 2.67 Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00

KLA presently has a consensus target price of $814.11, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Odysight.Ai has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than KLA.

Summary

KLA beats Odysight.Ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection. The company offers inspection and review tools to identify, locate, characterize, review, and analyze defects on various surfaces of patterned and unpatterned wafers; metrology systems that are used to measure pattern dimensions, film thickness, film stress, layer-to-layer alignment, pattern placement, surface topography, and electro-optical properties for wafers; chemical process control equipment; wired and wireless sensor wafers and reticles; wafer defect inspection, review, and metrology systems; reticle inspection and metrology systems; and semiconductor software solutions that provide run-time process control, defect excursion identification, process corrections, and defect classification to accelerate yield learning rates and reduce production risk. It also provides etch, plasma dicing, deposition, and other wafer processing technologies and solutions for the semiconductor and microelectronics industry. In addition, the company offers direct imaging, inspection, optical shaping, inkjet and additive printing, UV laser drilling, and computer-aided manufacturing and engineering solutions for the PCB market; inspection and electrical testing systems to identify and classify defects, as well as systems to repair defects for the display market; and inspection and metrology systems for quality control and yield improvement in advanced and traditional semiconductor packaging markets. The company was formerly known as KLA-Tencor Corporation and changed its name to KLA Corporation in July 2019. KLA Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets visual sensing and AI-based video analytics solutions in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company, through its visualization technology offers solutions across predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring markets in various sectors, such as medical, defense, energy, automotive, transportation, aviation, maritime, and industrial non-destructing-testing. Odysight.ai Inc. is based in Omer, Israel.

