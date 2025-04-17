Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 265,437 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $898,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

