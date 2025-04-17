Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bruker traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 154,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,484,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BRKR. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
