Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE MSC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 1,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.