Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Drops By 61.5%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $32.98.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

