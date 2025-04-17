Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $285.61, but opened at $256.96. Humana shares last traded at $261.72, with a volume of 580,295 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Humana by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

