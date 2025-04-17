Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Grows By 254.8%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Centrica Stock Performance

CPYYY opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Centrica has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

