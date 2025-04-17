Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million.
Farmers National Banc Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.77.
Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmers National Banc
Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc
In other news, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,762. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gina A. Richardson acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,092.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,070. This represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Farmers National Banc
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.