Rep. Byron Donalds Sells Off Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total transaction of $3,711,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 887,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,674,041.84. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

