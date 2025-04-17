Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.
ACI stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
