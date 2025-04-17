Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.

ACI stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

