Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 1,036 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 643,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 263,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $639.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

