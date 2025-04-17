Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 14th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, and manufacture drugs and other medical products. Investors in these stocks typically aim to benefit from industry innovations, regulatory approvals, and increasing global demand for healthcare solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $15.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $747.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $822.87.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.73. 5,260,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,707,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,216,533. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

