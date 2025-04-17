Investure LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investure LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Investure LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investure LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $225,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.58 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.