NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading 4.3% Higher – What’s Next?

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -154.95%.
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
