Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEGXF

Aecon Group Stock Performance

About Aecon Group

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.