Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Releases Earnings Results

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Next 15 Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

LON NFG traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 231.50 ($3.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 361.22. Next 15 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 217.35 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.92). The stock has a market cap of £233.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Next 15 Group from GBX 790 ($10.46) to GBX 660 ($8.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

