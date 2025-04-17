Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 437,160 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6,052.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,160 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $27,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

