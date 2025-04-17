NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,111 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

