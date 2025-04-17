Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 154.69 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 155.20 ($2.05), with a volume of 2482702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.20 ($2.11).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.27) to GBX 242 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.73).
View Our Latest Analysis on Man Group
Man Group Stock Down 5.2 %
Man Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.67%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 46,051 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($132,270.91). Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($833,601.32). Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Man Group Company Profile
With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.
