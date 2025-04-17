Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.63). 76,032,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.73) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Kate Priestman bought 17,726 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,853.12 ($26,278.12). Also, insider John O’Higgins purchased 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £74,690 ($98,861.68). Insiders have bought a total of 94,964 shares of company stock worth $9,484,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
