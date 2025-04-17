Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 551.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOM opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.50. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

