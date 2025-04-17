Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

